One of AEW’s most recent acquisitions was the trio known as The Kingdom, which consists of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis. The group made their debut on the October 14th edition of AEW Rampage, and it was later confirmed that they had officially signed with the company. That full report can be read here.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ROH, IWGP, and AAA tag team champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) pushed for AEW to sign The Kingdom as they were fans of their work. Taven and Bennett had just come off a reign as IMPACT tag team champions, and previously held the ROH tag titles. Taven also had an impactful run as a solos competitor in ROH, where he is a one-time world champion.

Taven will be taking on Wardlow on this evening’s Rampage with the War Pig’s TNT championship on the line. Stay tuned.