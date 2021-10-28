Two weeks ago FTR shocked the Lucha Bros on AEW Saturday night Dynamite to capture the AAA tag team championship, and set up another match with Penta and Fenix for the AEW tag titles at the upcoming Full Gear pay per view in Minnesota.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, FTR will be headed to Mexico for the AAA tapings that are happening on November 4th, with WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW talent Vickie Guerrero accompanying them as their manager. The report did not mention why FTR’s regular manager, Tully Blanchard, decided not to go.

Rumor is that the Lucha Bros will get their AAA tag title rematch in Mexico at a future date. Whether FTR holds any title defenses at the November 4th tapings remain to be seen.

Stay tuned.