Tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts IV television special was headlined by FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defending the ROH tag team titles against the Gates of Agony (Kaun & SToa), a match that was made after the two teams butted heads on Wednesday’s anniversary edition of Dynamite.

FTR was very over with the D.C. fans, but were being held down for a large portion of the match due Kaun and Toa’s power. However, the Top Guys eventually found their rhythm and picked up the win Harwood caught Kaun in a backslide pin. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Did @ToaLiona just cave in the chest of Cash?! It’s #AEW Battle Of The Belts IV LIVE on @tntdrama! #AEWBOTB4 pic.twitter.com/m7iV1nu7tl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Battle of the Belts IV can be found here.