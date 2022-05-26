Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Las Vegas featured FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) defending the ROH tag team titles against Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta), a match that Roppongi Vice asked for last week.
The contest was a competitive back-and-forth affair with a number of false finishes, but in the end FTR managed to retain the gold after NJPW’s Jeff Cobb and Great O-Khan came in and wrecked both teams. This was most likely done to build up the upcoming AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.
