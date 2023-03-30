FTR has reunited with CM Punk.

The former WWE, AEW, AAA, IWGP, and ROH tag team champions were seen hanging out with the Second City Saint earlier today at a gym in Los Angeles. Harwood posted the photo on his personal Twitter account, adding the caption “LA.” The post comes at a convenient time as WWE WrestleMania 39 takes place this weekend from SoFi Stadium in the City of Angels.

Punk was back in headlines recently after sharing a story on his Instagram about the lead-up to his AEW ALL OUT 2022 matchup with Jon Moxley, stating that he disliked parts of the storyline and later claiming that he was not cleared for the squash match that took place two weeks before the pay-per-view. He also called Chris Jericho a stooge and famed wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer a liar. You can read all about here.