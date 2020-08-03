FTR Reveal Training Session with Randy Orton, Talk Working with Edge

FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have remained on good terms with Randy Orton.
The AEW tag team recently told Fightful Select that Orton recently flew to Asheville, North Carolina to train with them for the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” that took place at WWE Backlash, which saw Orton defeat WWE Hall of Famer Edge. It should be noted that Edge also lives in Asheville.
FTR noted in the interview that Orton wanted to “sharpen up” his technical wrestling.
Harwood also noted that he went and trained with Edge a year before he returned to the ring for WWE, separate from when the tag team went to train with Natalya and Edge’s wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. This was the first time Edge had bumped around since his career-ending neck injury, and had only done a few Spears up until then. It was noted that Edge loved that he had Phoenix to work with, but he knew she was probably going to take it easy on him at times in the ring.
Wheeler recalled how he ended up calling a belly-to-back suplex on the fly, and Edge wasn’t expecting it. However, Edge was happy because he felt great and knew that move once it was delivered to him.
FTR are currently working the tag team division in AEW, while Edge is recovering from a torn triceps suffered in the Backlash loss to Orton. Orton is set to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam on August 23.
