FTR Reveals They Helped Train Randy Orton For His “Greatest Match Ever” Against Edge

AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, better known as FTR, recently spoke to Fightful to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how they helped train Randy Orton for his Backlash showdown against Edge. Highlights are below.

Harwood reveals he helped train Randy Orton for his Backlash match against Edge:

“Randy respected our work. He respected our work ethic. I mean, even to the point—I don’t know he wants me to tell this, but he can’t get too mad at me ‘cause he loves us—he flew down to Ashville to work with us for his greatest match of all time or whatever at Backlash because he wanted to get ready and he wanted to get his technical wrestling down and things like that. So, we created a bond, a friendship. I wish they would have went with it, but they didn’t. Maybe I’m glad they didn’t because now we’re having the time of our lives.”

Wheeler talks about his time training with Edge:

“When I went it was just something where that was all us. I told him, ‘If you want to get in the ring, you need to get some work and to see how you feel, then just let me know.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I need to.’ He’s like, ‘I’m lucky I have a Hall of Famer for a wife, she can do a lot with me. But, I need to get thrown around. I need to get picked up and dropped.’ He’s like, ‘She’s my wife, I’m the father of her children. So, she’s gonna take it easy on me here and there because she doesn’t want to do this on her own. So, I need somebody that’s gonna come in and take the kiddy gloves off.’ So, we went in, we called stuff on the fly. We were just wrestling around, we weren’t taking any bumps or anything yet. I put him in a sleeper, have him send me off. I come back, grab it again, slip behind him. I said, ‘Belly-to-back.’ He goes, ‘Huh?’ and we just go up and down, and that was the first big bump he had taken and he was like, ‘Oh, man. I’m glad you didn’t tell me that was coming, but I needed that.’ ‘Cause he hit, {Cash stretches his neck}, ‘I feel great.’ That was just something we wanted to do because he wanted to see how he felt and prove to himself that he could do it.”

