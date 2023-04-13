AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR are looking to retire within the next several years.

FTR will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone on this week’s taped AEW Rampage episode. It was noted during the interview that their new AEW contracts are good for 4 years, which would have them locked in to the company until early 2027.

Cash Wheeler added that he and Dax Harwood plan to retire from the ring when the contracts expire.

After being granted a hiatus for several months by AEW President Tony Khan earlier in the year, FTR made their surprise returns at AEW Revolution on March 5, where they confronted former champions The Gunns after their Fatal 4 Way title defense. The segment ended with FTR hitting the Big Rig on The Gunns. FTR then won the straps from The Gunns in a Careers vs. Titles match on the April 5 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Harwood confirmed on this week’s FTR Podcast episode that he and Wheeler have re-signed with AEW. He noted that sticking with AEW was best for he, Wheeler and their families, but the relationship with Khan is also one of the reasons they chose to sign with AEW.

There’s no word yet on what is planned for FTR moving forward, but we will keep you updated.

