AEW superstars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, better known as FTR, were the latest guests on the Barstool Rasslin to discuss a wide range of topics, including how the Top Guys don’t have much time left on their current AEW contracts. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wheeler lists the team’s goals for 2022:

“I think we are going to be the first-ever two-time AEW Tag Team Champions. In 2022, we are going to get the titles back and we are going to have the title run that we should have had the first time where we are world-beaters. We will defend it every time we get in the ring. But we are never going to lose those again. A rematch with The Young Bucks. Beat the sh*t out of The Briscoes, hold titles everywhere.”

Harwood hints that they don’t have too much time left on their AEW contracts:

“There’s a difference between having great tag team matches and being a great tag team. I think 2022 going forward, we can be in that same conversation with Arn and Tully, Midnight Express, and Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. That’s my goal for 2022. Because we don’t have very much longer on these current contracts. I don’t know what’s going to happen from there, but we have a short amount of time to accomplish the things we want to accomplish. Like winning the IWGP Tag Team Championships, obviously two time AEW Tag Team Championships, proving that we are the best.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)