In an AEW red carpet exclusive, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) spoke about the AEW tag team champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, reminding fans how they played Page for weeks to get him to turn on the Elite. FTR throws praise to Paige and Omega for being the top of the tag division, but claim that they are not on the former WWE tag team’s level. Check it out below.

RED CARPET EXCLUSIVE

Will FTR @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxHarwood walk out of #AEWAllOut as the NEW AEW World Tag Team Champions? Watch All Out tonight LIVE at 8/7c!

Order NOW via @DIRECTV, @FiteTV, @brlive & all other major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/QPBErUf89b — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 5, 2020

The AEW ALL OUT Buy In is now available on the AEW Youtube channel. Matches on the show include Joey Janela taking on Serpentico, and Private Party battling the Dark Order. Check it out below.