FTR were guests on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk about a variety of topics. One topic that came up was their exit from WWE, including the long process it took to get out. Dax Harwood explains that they were trying to get away for over a year by requesting their release at least once a month. According to Harwood, they purposely tried to make WWE staff angry to speed up the process.

“We were very persistent. We asked once a month maybe,” Harwood revealed. “We tried to get producers and writers to fight us. I remember one time, I was going over this promo, and I had the mic, and we were cutting it for everyone to do a run-through or whatever. And Hunter’s standing there, and Michael Hayes is there, and Johnny Ace is there. “I’m surprised he wasn’t on Vince, but he was actually there. So I’m standing there, I’m cutting my promo, and the promo they wrote for us and the angle that we were going into was so bad. And I finished, and I said, ‘who in the f–k wrote this, Martin Scorsese?’ And I put the mic down, and then we got called to the office with Bruce Prichard and Triple H.”

Cash Wheeler retold a time when he yelled at a writer who he felt disrespected him, not only by interrupting a conversation, but by reaching over his plate and ignoring he was there.

“I remember sitting at catering one day with one of the guys who was going to be on TV that night. I won’t say his name – one of our good friends,” Wheeler recalled. “It was the two of us at this table. We’re both eating, and the guy’s to my right. The writer walks from my left, reaches over me and my food to shake the other guy’s hand, and doesn’t acknowledge me at all. “I was already not in a great mood, and I just lost my s–t. I said, ‘don’t you ever reach over somebody in any setting, over their food, over them, ignore the fact they’re even there, and have a conversation with somebody who’s already in mid-conversation. You can come in and say, hey, sorry. Sorry! Carry on, but don’t ever disrespect somebody like that because I’m not gonna put up with that s–t.’ I was like, ‘yep, I got to get out of here. I’m going to kill somebody soon.'”

