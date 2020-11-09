FTR recently spoke with TALKsport about the idea of staying with WWE, but going to their NXT brand. It’s no secret that the tag team were unhappy on the main roster of WWE, even going as far as requesting their releases every month for a year until it was granted earlier this year during the pandemic budget cuts. They decided to turn down the NXT offer and move on to another company.

Dax Harwood: There were talks with us and Triple H to go back to NXT and they tried very hard to keep us. It was all professional and all respectful and we were very gracious to the offers we got and to what Triple H was going to provide for us, but ultimately, we knew that our time in WWE was over at that time.

Cash Wheeler: Once we got pulled from all of our dates on the main roster, it was down to NXT as the option and we talked to Hunter at length, there were offers on the table that were very tempting because we loved NXT and we loved our time there, but at the end of the day like Dax said, we knew that our time there was done.

Dax Harwood: If we stayed with the uncertainly that would have been for The Revival, we would have done a disservice to ourselves and professional wrestling. We never want to do that.

Cash Wheeler: We didn’t want to go back to the past – we’d done that. We wanted to come here [AEW]. We wanted to travel the world. We wanted to be doing something that makes a difference and impacts wrestling for the better and there we were just going to be cogs in the machine.