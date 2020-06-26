FTR Sends Message To Lucha Bros Following AEW Dynamite Attack

AEW star Dax Hardwood from FTR took to Twitter to call out the Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix) following the Bros attacking FTR on this past week’s episode of Dynamite. The two teams are set to face off in eight-man tag action at Fyter Fest along with The Butcher and The Blade and The Young Bucks.

Harwood writes, “We’ve heard a lot about you guys. Wish you’d touch the tag ropes as much as you touch our face. Can’t wait to see your masks laying around the lockerroom & take a shit in them.”

The Lucha Bros returned after being absent from AEW for months due to travel restrictions from COVID-19. Rey Fenix was set to compete at the Double or Nothing pay per view, but he sustained a minor injury on the Dynamite before and was replaced by Joey Janela.