FTR Speaks On The Differences Between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon

AEW superstars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, better known as FTR, recently spoke to Inside The Ropes to talk about the key differences between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and AEW President Tony Khan.

How AEW embraces the pro-wrestling aspect:

I don’t want to come off as bitter toward WWE cause we are not bitter, but it’s honestly night and day. The biggest difference is Tony and AEW are not afraid of being pro wrestling, they embrace it. They embrace the qualities that pro wrestling brings, they embrace that phrase and they love pro wrestling.

How Vince’s approach is a little more grander:

I think Vince loves pro wrestling too, but I think he wants it to be bigger and grander than his perception of pro wrestling. With Tony and AEW, they’re not afraid of that. It’s very busy on the television days, but it’s easier to get in contact with Tony than it is with Vince. With Vince, they have 30 writers that don’t belong [in WWE], they get paid a ton of money and get first class seats while we’re sitting coach. They’re afraid to talk to Vince, they’re afraid to see him face to face. They don’t even want to be known that they work there so they can keep collecting a paycheck. It’s such a broken system there.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T Wrestling News Source)