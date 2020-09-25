AEW tag team champions Dax Harwwood and Cash Wheeler, better known as FTR, were recent guests on the Push Podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling. During the interview Harwood mentions his recent Twitter interaction with a fan who asked them about facing the legendary Motor City Machine Guns, who currently hold IMPACT Wrestling’s tag team gold, and how he and Wheeler have approached AEW President Tony Khan about making the match happen.

Just today there was a tweet about us and Motor City Machine Guns and we get those all the time but today I made mention of it [to Tony Kahn] so we’ve spoken about it. I would love to [work with them]. I mean if we’re going to go down as the greatest tag team of all time we need to work with the greatest and they are one of the greatest and we need to beat them to be the greatest.

You can check out their full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)