FTR Talk Signing AEW Contracts with Tony Khan, Decision To Be Made Today

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan had a storyline back & forth on Twitter this afternoon with FTR, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

Wheeler responded to the updated AEW division rankings and pointed to how FTR have not made the charts yet. Khan responded and mentioned how FTR have not signed their AEW contracts yet.

“As I’ve told your attorney, you each need to sign your contracts before we can rank you in the top 5,” Khan responded.

Harwood responded and said FTR will make a decision today, indicating that we may see some kind of segment on tonight’s Dynamite episode.

“Mr. Kahn dropping personal information on twitter. We’ll make our decision today,” Harwood wrote.

Wheeler also responded to Khan and mentioned their contract demands.

He wrote, “We told you what we want. Check off the checklist and we’re ready.”

Khan has not responded to FTR’s last tweets as of this writing. You can see the full exchange below:

As I’ve told your attorney, you each need to sign your contracts before we can rank you in the top 5. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 29, 2020

Mr. Kahn dropping personal information on twitter. We’ll make our decision today. https://t.co/fNE03lMUFR — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) July 29, 2020

We told you what we want. Check off the checklist and we’re ready. https://t.co/kkUMzq9q0g — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) July 29, 2020

