FTR Talks Working With Arn Anderson In AEW, Says Arn Was One Of The Only Producers To Stand Up To Vince McMahon

Working with Arn Anderson in AEW and how it’s different then WWE:

I think I can say this with Cash’s approval – we’re in a completely different environment now. The environment that the three of us were in before was a lot different,” said Dax. “This one is a little more laxed and you feel a little more free now. We can actually have fun and he actually has time to sit down and talk with us at length. You’re exactly right in saying people compare us to Arn and Tully and that is the most incredible comparison we can get. It makes me a little emotional to think about it because, I’ve said it in many interviews and I’m sure Cash is tired of hearing it, but I absolutely, positively love wrestling to the point that I cannot describe it to you. It’s an entity to me and those two guys are two of my heroes. Not only to get the comparison from all of our peers and guys like you and from the fans as well, but to get the comparison and the nod from them. And for them to tell us that we’re their favorite tag team and the best tag team in the world, honestly as a man, it does sometimes bring tears to my eyes.

Says that Arn was one of the only WWE producers who would stand up to Vince:

I’m gonna say this and I’m sure one of the gossipy-style dirt sheets will put out the headline, ‘Cash Wheeler buries WWE’ but really, I’m not burying them,” stated Cash. “I’m speaking from my honest opinion, and I don’t wanna speak for Arn and say anything that he wouldn’t want me to say, but it was no secret when he was there that he was one of the few producers that was outspoken and would stand up to Vince. He would go to bat for talent which he did for us numerous times. He did it so many times that I can’t even count on both hands as that’s just the kind of guy Arn is. But because he was so outspoken and stood up for what he believed in and stood up for the talent, he fell out of favor and that’s just fact. That’s why he’s not there anymore… he was the squeaky wheel who didn’t get the grease; he got the release.

