WWE President Nick Khan, AEW President Tony Khan, and Endeavour CEO Ari Emanuel have been named to Variety’s 2024 ‘Dealmakers’ list.

On Wednesday, the publication revealed their 2024 list of the top names who have “continued to work on behalf of their clients.”

You can check out the official write-ups below:

Tony Khan

CEO, All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

In October, five years to the week after Khan launched professional wrestling promotion AEW as a direct competitor to Vince McMahon’s long-dominant WWE, he closed a multi-year media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, worth a reported $185 million a year, that calls for AEW’s shows and events to be broadcast on TBS and TNT and stream on Max. The company is now valued at more than $2 billion, making it the third-most-valuable combat sports company in the world.

Ain’t bragging if it’s true: “Our new arrangement signifies that AEW will make history as the first professional wrestling promotion to simulcast events weekly on top cable channels and a top streaming platform,” says Khan.

Ariel Emanuel, Nick Khan, Mark Shapiro, Andrew Schleimer

Ariel Emanuel – CEO, TKO

Nick Khan – President, WWE

Mark Shapiro – President & chief operating officer, TKO

Andrew Schleimer – Chief financial officer, TKO

Last year, Endeavor merged Ultimate Fighting Championship with World Wrestling Entertainment under the TKO Group Holdings banner. In January 2024, TKO’s leadership quadrumvirate closed a $5.2 billion, 10-year deal to make Netflix the exclusive home of WWE’s flagship show “Raw” in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Latin America and other territories beginning in January 2025. As part of the pact, Netflix will be the home for all WWE shows and specials outside the U.S. from that date forward, giving roughly 80% of international territories immediate access to 100% its content, with the rest of the globe filling out their WWE lineups as outstanding deals expire.

Added value with Netflix: “While the money is extraordinarily important, the downstream impact and ancillary benefits to being with the distributor and just south of 300 million homes globally was something that got us very excited,” says Schleimer.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, FTR was shown cutting a promo from home. The two men revealed that Doctor Sampson won’t medically clear them until January 1.

At AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen on January 1 in Ashville, NC, the two will be there and will be facing off against The Death Riders.

The segment concluded with Dax Harwood stating, “And we won’t be coming alone. Top guys — out.”

FTR speak on the disgusting actions by the Death Riders last Saturday night! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@CashWheelerFTR | @DaxFTR pic.twitter.com/nQJW1TPMsG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2024

Also on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a video package for Kenny Omega’s in-ring return at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty aired.

On commentary, Excalibur teased that Omega’s return to AEW would be coming “very soon.”

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole announced that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett would be ringside to ensure that MJF doesn’t attempt to use the Dynamite Diamond Ring when the two men face off against each other at AEW Worlds End 2024.

The Dynamite Diamond Ring will be on the line due to Cole recently winning the Diamond Dozen Battle Royale.

Adam Cole is looking to finally finish his business with MJF at Worlds End! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@AdamColePro | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/UQWRdVqzE5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2024

MJF has a VERY REAL message about a VERY REAL foundation. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF pic.twitter.com/rI5RcrJwnX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2024

And finally, it was announced on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite that Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter will be taking place at AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen.

Jamie Hayter issues a challenge to the returning Julia Hart! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@jmehytr pic.twitter.com/7934V8OxcT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2024

Follow WretlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.