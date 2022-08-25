NJPW announced that AEW’s FTR will appear at their upcoming two-show event in London on October 1 and 2.

FTR won the IWGP Tag Team titles at Forbidden Door on June 26 by defeating Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb in a three-way match involving Roppongi Vice.

The team has made appearances on NJPW Strong, including wrestling at Music City Mayhem on July 30, since winning the titles.

Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, and Zack Sabre Jr are also set to appear.

Although no matches have been set for the show, night two will see the start of the competition to determine the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion. The presale for night one starts on Thursday at noon BST, while the presale for night two starts on August 26 at noon BST.