IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR are set to begin the final chapter to their legacy on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite episode.

Dynamite will feature FTR vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland to determine the new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed. Dax Harwood took to Twitter tonight and said FTR is about to begin their road back to the AEW straps, kicking off the final chapter to their legacy.

“Road to World Championship # 10. Tomorrow night. Live. TBS. The final chapter to our legacy begins. Top Guys, out,” Harwood wrote.

Cash Wheeler made a similar tweet and said Wednesday’s match will be huge for FTR and their careers.

“Wednesday is huge for us & our careers. We could be two wins away from finally completing the collection. History. Something no other team has done before. Four of the most prestigious tag titles in wrestling. But it can’t happen if we don’t make it past Swerve and Keith. 7 [star emoji],” Wheeler wrote.

You can click here for details on FTR’s upcoming return to NJPW, and you can click here for their upcoming return to AAA.

Below are the full tweets from Dax and Cash:

