IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR are reportedly set to make their Tokyo Dome debuts.

A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes how it’s now confirmed that Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are scheduled to defend the IWGP straps at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on Wednesday, January 4.

FTR won the IWGP Tag Team Titles at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door back in June by winning a Triple Threat over Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero, and former champions Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan. They have had two title defenses since then – they retained over Aussie Open at NJPW Royal Quest II Day 1 on October 1, then over Cobb and Great-O-Khan at NJPW Battle Autumn Day 16 this past Saturday.

There’s no word yet on who will challenge FTR at Wrestle Kingdom 17, but there was an angle between FTR and Aussie Open after last Saturday’s Battle Autumn tour-closer in Osaka, Japan. Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis confronted Wheeler and Harwood, and promised to win the NJPW World Tag League Tournament to earn the Wrestle Kingdom title shot. You can click here for the other teams announced for the tournament, which will see the winners advance to Wrestle Kingdom 17.

FTR working Wrestle Kingdom 17 means they will miss AEW Dynamite that week.

NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event will take place on Wednesday, January 4 from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Below is the current card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Master Wato vs. El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori (c)

IWGP World Television Title Tournament Finals

Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

IWGP Women’s Title Match

TBA vs. KAIRI or Mayu Iwatani

KAIRI vs. Iwatani will take place on November 20 to crown the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion.

IWGP Tag Team Titles Match

World Tag League winners vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Match

Super Junior Tag League winners vs. Catch 2/2 (TJP, Francesco Akira) (c)

