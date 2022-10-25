AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR are set to defend their AAA titles in December.

AAA has announced that Dragon Lee and Dralistico will challenge FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Titles on Wednesday, December 28 in Acapulco, Mexico at the Night of Champions event, which will also see Bandido challenge AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.

Lee and Dralistico earned the title shot by winning a Fatal 4 Way at Triplemania XXX in Mexico City on October 15, defeating Los Vipers, Arez and Willie Mack, plus the team of Myzteziz Jr. and Komander.

While disguised as Las Super Ranas, FTR won the AAA World Tag Team Titles on the October 16, 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, by defeating The Lucha Brothers, who are the current AEW World Trios Champions with PAC. FTR last defended the AAA straps on the April 6 Dynamite show, going over The Young Bucks in a match where their ROH and AAA titles were on the line. Their last standard title defense was a win over Lee and Dralistico at AAA Gira Aniversario XXX on March 13.

It was announced earlier that FTR will return to NJPW action at the Battle Autumn event in Osaka, Japan on Saturday, November 5. It remains to be seen if they will defend their titles that night.

Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite will see FTR face Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a non-title match to determine the new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.

