On Wednesday, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR were revealed as the number one tag team in the PWI Tag Team 100. Last year, in 2022, they held the second spot, trailing behind The Usos. here is the top ten:

1. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

2. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)

3. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

4. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)

5. Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)

6. ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin)

7. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)

8. Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest)

9. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Bayley)

10. 7UPP (Nanae Takahashi & Yuu)