Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are officially done with Rated FTR following their loss to the Death Riders (PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli) in a match for the AEW World Trios Titles at AEW Dynasty 2025. The match ended after Yuta accidentally knocked Cope into Harwood, then hit Dax with a Running Knee for the pin.

Following the match, Harwood turned on Cope by hitting him with a Piledriver and teasing a One-Man Con-Chair-To. He offered the final blow to Wheeler, who initially seemed hesitant—shoving Harwood and helping Cope up. But it was a swerve, as they laid Cope out with a Shatter Machine and a Mindbreaker Piledriver onto a steel chair. Wheeler then delivered a brutal Con-Chair-To.

They mocked Cope as they left, while the Hall of Famer was stretchered out, signaling the definitive end of Rated FTR.

Will Ospreay advanced in the Owen Hart Cup with a win over Kevin Knight in the first round at AEW Dynasty 2025.

Knight, filling in for the injured Jay White, kicked out of the Oscutter before Ospreay sealed the victory with the Hidden Blade. Ospreay now moves on to face the winner of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brody King in the semifinals.

The tournament winner will earn a shot at the AEW Championship at AEW All In 2025.

At AEW Dynasty 2025, Mercedes Mone defeated Julia Hart to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

The match ended when Julia countered the Bank Statement with a cradle pin attempt, but Mercedes escaped and secured the win with a seatbelt pinfall.

At Sunday night’s AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view event, The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Learning Tree (Big Bill & Bryan Keith). The win came with a surprise assist from Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who snuck in from the crowd and decked Big Bill with his Dynamite Diamond Ring. Lashley followed up with a Spear, taking Bill out of the match.

The finish came when Bryan Keith was hit with a German Suplex and another Spear before Benjamin pinned him for the win.