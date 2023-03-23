FTR has laid down a huge challenge for The Gunns, one that has their AEW careers in jeopardy.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw the tag champs successfully retain the titles against Top Flight, their second successful defense since they won the belts from The Acclaimed. Austin & Colten were immediately confronted by Harwood and Wheeler, who were looking for a rematch with the brothers after they defeated them back in 2022. Not only that, FTR wanted the AEW tag team titles to be on the line.

When Austin Gunn said that nothing in the world could convince them to grant the rematch, Harwood vowed that if they lost they would leave AEW forever. This stipulation was accepted by The Gunns, who spit in FTR’s face and immediately fled the ring.

Wh.. wait… Do we have a say in this?#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/kNoUB6kkFu — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 23, 2023

AEW has yet to officially announce when the matchup will take place. Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.