Ahead of their epic ROH tag title rematch at next weekend’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view the Briscoes (Jay & Mark) and FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) met face-to-face to hype their bout, and reveal a brand new stipluation.

The matchup will now be a 2-out-of-3 falls matchup. The one other time these two teams faced off was at Supercard of Honor earlier this year, where FTR secured the win to capture ROH gold.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR:

-The Briscoes vs. FTR (c) for the ROH tag team titles

-Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH women’s title

-Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH TV title

-Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure title