A new tag-team match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Coming out of the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view over the weekend, AEW Dynamite returns at 8/7c on October 16 on TBS from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

Now confirmed for the 10/16 episode is FTR vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith in tag-team action.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 10/16 show:

* Adam Cole Returns

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

* Jay White vs. Christian Cage

* Jon Moxley appears and ‘nobody is safe’

* TBS Title: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata

* The Elite vs. The Conglomeration

* FTR vs. Bryan Keith & Big Bill

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.