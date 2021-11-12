AAA Tag Team Champions FTR will defend their titles against AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros at AAA’s TripleMania Regia II event.

The match was made official by AAA this week. FTR won the straps from Lucha Bros back on the October 16 edition of AEW Dynamite. Lucha Bros will first defend their AEW titles against FTR at Full Gear this Saturday.

AAA TripleMania Regia II will take place on Saturday, December 4 from Estadio de Beisbol in Monterrey, Mexico. Below is the updated card:

AAA Mega Title Match

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (c)

AAA Tag Team Titles Match

AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros. vs. FTR (c)

Marvel Lucha Libre Match

Gran Mazo and Leyenda Americano vs. Venenoide and Enganso

Cain Velasquez, Pagano and Psycho Clown vs. Black Taurus, Rey Escorpion and LA Park

ROH World Tag Team & Television Champion Dragon Lee and Dralistico vs. Laredo Kid and a mystery partner

Psicosis, Arez and Abismo vs. Mocho Cota Jr., Tito Santana and Carta Brava Jr. vs. Sanson, Forastero and El Cuatrero

Sam Adonis, Puma King and DMT Azul vs. Monster Clown, Dave the Clown and Murder Clown

Faby Apache, Lady Shani and Sexy Star vs. Lady Maravilla, La Hiedra and Flammer

