Last night’s AEW Dynamite featured a tag team battle royal to determine one of the contenders for the AEW tag team titles, which will be defended in a triple-threat at the March 6th Revolution pay-per-view.

One moment in the match saw the Young Bucks and FTR face-off, a moment that had the live crowd going crazy as the two teams have not met since the 2020 Full Gear pay-per-view, where the Bucks dethroned FTR for AEW tag team gold.

FTR’s Dax Harwood has since taken to Twitter to campaign for the rematch. He writes, “Hear that? They want to see it. We need to see it. Put the egos aside & give the people what they want. FTR vs The Young Bucks Pt. 2. A Full Arena. Who really is the best?”

You can see the face-off, as well as Harwood’s full tweet, below.