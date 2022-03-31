Last night’s AEW Dynamite featured FTR defeating the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) in tag team action, with the duo cutting an epic promo backstage afterwards to promote tomorrow’s ROH pay-per-view.
During the promo Wheeler and Harwood leaned further into their babyface turn, and specifically called out the Young Bucks for a rematch following their epic meeting at Full Gear 2020, when FTR lost the AEW tag team titles. They also vowed to become the first ever two-time AEW tag team champions.
Check it out below.
#FTR (@CashWheelerFTR/@DaxFTR) has an agenda: to win the #ROH World Tag Team Championship at #SuperCardOfHonor this Friday & to defeat the @youngbucks, proving they are the best Tag Team in the world! pic.twitter.com/UGBlFlFk94
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022