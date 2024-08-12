FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) once again have their eyes set on the AEW tag team titles.

This Wednesday on Dynamite the current champs, the Young Bucks, will be defending the gold against The Acclaimed, marking only their first defense of the titles since they won it back at Dynasty from FTR. In a new tweet, Harwood states that he and Cash hope to challenge the winners “at Wembley,” which is the August 25th AEW All In pay-per-view event.

We want the winners at Wembley. #AEWAllIn https://t.co/XEA7EAT7gY — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) August 12, 2024

FTR are two-time AEW tag team champions, and are one of the only teams who have held the titles multiple times. The only other team is the Young Bucks, who are three-time champions.