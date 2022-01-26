PW Insider has released a new report revealing some backstage notes from this past weekend’s “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view. Highlights are below.

-AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, better known as FTR, were never booked for the show despite rumors surfacing that they would be answering the Briscoes open title challenge. The two teams have been, and continue to, feud on social media. The open challenge was answered by Matt Tremont and GCW sensation Nick Gage, who became the new GCW tag team champions.

-While no numbers have been released the belief is that the show did very well in terms of pay-per-view buys and streaming business. Aside from traditional PPV the show was also available on FITE TV.