Dax Harwood makes an announcement.

The AEW star from FTR took to social media to reveal that he and Cash Wheeler will be in attendance at the December 15th ROH Final Battle pay-per-view in Garland, Texas. Harwood states that the event is the one-year anniversary of FTR’s epic dog-collar war against The Briscoes, the final matchup of Jay Briscoe’s career.

Tops Guys. Dem Boys. Myself & Cash will be at Final Battle to celebrate the 2 Year Anniversary of the first ever face-to-face meeting of FTR & the Briscoes, AND the 1 Year Anniversary of our greatest match ever, the Dog Collar match with Mark & Jay. It was the last match in our epic Trilogy w/ the Briscoes & the last time Cash & I saw Jay. Come celebrate this emotional night with us in Garland, TX on 12/15.

Jay Briscoe tragically passed away on January 17th after getting into a severe car accident. His brother Mark has continued to carry on the Briscoe legacy by competing in ROH and AEW. He is currently in the Continental Classic tournament.