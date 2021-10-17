There was a title change on Saturday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Miami, Floria at the James Knight Center when FTR won the AAA World Tag Team Championships from the Lucha Brothers.

FTR came out dressed as masked luchadores who were Andrade El Idolo’s friends. During the match, their masks were ripped off and it was revealed that the masked team was Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

The finish came when Harwood used one of the AAA World Tag Team Titles to score a pin on Rey Fenix thanks to Tully Blanchard distracting the referee.