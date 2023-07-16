Tonight’s AEW Collision from Calgary opened up with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defending their tag team titles against Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) in a two-out-of-three falls matchup, one that Bullet Club earned by defeating the Top Guys one week ago in an eliminator bout.

Bullet club picked up the first fall after White hit Wheeler with his signature Switchblade finisher.

FTR fought back, but Robinson and White were kicking out of EVERYTHING. They eventually isolated Robinson by himself and connected with the Big Rig. The score was then tied at one fall a piece.

The final fall was just as epic as the first two, with Harwood trapping Robinson in the sharpshooter (they were in Calgary after all) with two minutes left on the time limit. Robinson tried to fight it off, but eventually tapped out giving the Top Guys the win.

