FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) are the new number one contenders for the AEW tag team championship.

The duo formerly known as The Revival won a gauntlet match on tonight’s Dynamite to earn their future title opportunity, which will take place at the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view. FTR last eliminated The Best Friends to earn their shot.

Earlier in the match Hangman Page assisted the Best Friends and helped them advance over the Young Bucks after holding Nick Jackson’s legs on the apron during a pinfall.

Full Dynamite results here.