“Top guys … back in!”

FTR duo Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler returned to AEW television on the July 20 episode of AEW Collision at eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

During their promo segment on the show, the popular tag-team veterans announced that they have their sights set on The Young Bucks and the AEW World Tag-Team Championships for the upcoming return to Wembley Stadium next month.

Harwood and Wheeler noted that their journey to the Bucks and the tag titles at AEW ALL IN 2024 begins next week, as they will make their in-ring return on the July 27 episode of AEW Collision.

Opponents for FTR on the 7/27 show have yet to be announced.

After the show, Harwood and Wheeler spoke in a digital exclusive backstage interview with Lexy Nair, where they also mentioned The Acclaimed duo of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens when discussing their path to an AEW ALL IN 2024 tag-team title shot.