According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW star Dax Harwood from team FTR is currently dealing with an elbow injury, and has been for the last six weeks. The former tag champion has had the elbow (his left) taped up during his most recent outings, with the report noting that it was “very important” for Harwood to be involved in the six-man tag team bout that featured Tully Blanchard several weeks ago.

Harwood and partner Cash Wheeler are now members of the new Pinnacle faction led by MJF, and also featuring Shawn Spears, Blanchard, and Wardlow. They are set to take on the Inner Circle in the promotion’s first ever Blood and Guts match on the May 5th edition of Dynamite on TNT.

