With The Workhorsemen not being cleared to compete at the show, DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling has announced FTR for their Super Battle show.

“SUPER BATTLE UPDATE: As the WorkHorsemen are not cleared, the card has been changed. 2024 DPW Tag Festival Winners Violence Is Forever will now face FTR,” the announcement read. “BK Westbrook will now team with 1 Called Manders & the debuting Thomas Shire to take on Lykos Gym & Leon Slater!”

DPW: Super Battle is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, N.C.