A replacement has been announced for FTR at the upcoming Prestige Roseland 9 show.

On Saturday, it was announced that SCU duo Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky will be replacing FTR duo Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler against Midnight Heat at the event.

“Due to the effects of Hurricane Helene we must announce that FTR will not make it to the event,” the promotion announced today via X. “We have spoken with Dax & they are safe but it is impossible for them to make it to the airport.”