AEW has announced on this evening’s Rampage that “Absolute” Ricky Starks will be defending his FTW championship against Matt Sydal on tomorrow’s Battle of the Belts television special on TNT.

UPDATE LINEUP FOR BATTLE OF THE BELTS:

-Britt Baker versus Riho for the AEW women’s championship

-Dustin Rhodes versus Sammy Guevara to crown an interim TNT champion

-Ricky Starks versus Matt Sydal for the FTW championship