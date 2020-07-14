FTW Title Match to Headline Tonight’s AEW Dark Episode

The main event of tonight’s AEW Dark episode will see Brian Cage defend the FTW Title against Brian Pillman Jr.

The following matches have been announced for tonight:

* Jurassic Express vs. Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon

* Marko Stunt vs. Michael Nakazawa

* Ricky Starks vs. Robert Anthony

* Luther and Serpentico vs. Pineapple Pete and Brady Pierce

* Diamante and Rache Chanel vs. Brandi Rhodes and Allie

* The Dark Order vs. Will Hobbs, Shawn Dean and Joe Alonzo

* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage

AEW Dark airs at 7pm ET on YouTube and is hosted by Tony Schiavone. Below is a promo for tonight:

SEVEN matches are ready for #AEWDark with your main event set as a #FTW championship match between the champion @MrGMSI_BCage & challenger @FlyinBrianJr. Watch #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2TKmny. pic.twitter.com/2p91QtRci6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 14, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.