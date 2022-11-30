AEW star Fuego Del Sol recently appeared on the Awesome AJ Show for a discussion about his run with the company thus far, and how he believes a weekly Ring of Honor television program could really benefit the stacked AEW roster. Check out Del Sol’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

How a ROH television show would really help AEW’s large roster:

I have personal goals, but I would love to see a Ring of Honor television show come about. If we can get a Ring of Honor television show, I feel like that would open up the door for a lot more guys to have a lot more opportunities.

On the AEW roster being so stacked:

The AEW roster is stacked right now. We have so many great guys, and guys are champing at the bit for any bit of TV time and match time they can get. For us to develop and go forward, I can’t wait to see what the next year holds for AEW and Ring of Honor together because I think it’s gonna help shape wrestling in a different way and we’re gonna get to see a lot more stories.

The mixture of veterans and young guys:

Like I said, I think it’s a credit to the roster that we have developed. Incredible guys, veteran guys that have been doing this for nearly 30 years. All these guys champing at the bit, the talent is so good, and I feel like that’s a good problem to have. I’d have too much good talent than not enough. But I’m excited to see what my future holds, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for the company going forward.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)