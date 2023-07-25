Fuego Del Sol opens up about his AEW departure.

Fuego spoke with Nick Hausman from Haus of Wrestling about this very topic, where he admitted that things got a lot harder for him once Cody Rhodes left AEW for WWE. He later states that AEW President Tony Khan did not believe in him the same way Cody did.

I feel like I have to preface this by saying that Cody Rhodes was a huge help to me when he was there. So the second Cody Rhodes left, I knew things were going to be a little bit more difficult. Cody was a middle man in a lot of ways, but he believed in me and I don’t feel like I ever got that same type of belief from Tony Khan that I got from Cody Rhodes. So, it became more difficult when he left.

Fuego adds that he tried to work closer with QT Marshall, but even Marshall was more focused on what he was trying to do in AEW.

I had to try and use QT, but QT has aspirations of his own and I get it. He’s having to balance everything, he’s in there with Tony Khan when all of these guys are coming in and pitching ideas, he knows how Tony thinks. He would talk to me and maybe calm me down if I was upset or open my eyes if I was confused, so shout out to QT in that respect. But when Cody left, it was much harder to get clear answers I feel like, or at least direct information from Tony Khan unless it was from QT.

At the beginning of the month Fuego announced that he will be opening up his own wrestling school in Oklahoma. You can read more about that here.

