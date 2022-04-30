AEW star Fuego Del Sol recently revealed on Twitter that he has been hospitalized due to a severe mouth infection, and had to go through surgery to alleviate the pain. The Master of the Tornado DDT wrote after Dynamite that he had been dealing with a toothache, which is why the House of Black managed to knock him out on the show.

Del Sol’s newest update reads, “Been in the hospital all day with a horrible mouth infection, surgery is done and on the road to recovery! Hopefully leaving this place tomorrow! Send positive vibes my way!”

Del Sol had signed with AEW back in 2021, and has received supportive messages from fellow stars Reba, Marko Stunt, and Sammy Guevara. Check it out below.

Been in the hospital all day with a horrible mouth infection, surgery is done and on the road to recovery! Hopefully leaving this place tomorrow! Send positive vibes my way! pic.twitter.com/BMRUpP4GHh — Fuego Del Sol! (@FuegoDelSol) April 30, 2022

Love you brotha! — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) April 30, 2022