Yesterday AEW star Fuego Del Sol revealed that he had been hospitalized due to a mouth infection, one that was bad enough that he required minor surgery.

Today the Master of the Tornado DDT announced on Twitter that he’s been released from the hospital, and will be back to competing condition in roughly one week’s time. His full tweet reads, “Just released from the hospital! I’ll be back to my normal self in a week. Thanks for all the well wishes!”

Fuego has been engaged in a feud with the House of Black over the last few weeks. Although he’s shown great fire in his matchups he has come up short in the victory department in each attempt.