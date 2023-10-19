Fuego Del Sol opens up about his relationship with CM Punk in AEW.

The former company star spoke about the controversial Second City Saint during the latest edition of his Youtube Channel, where he expressed how good the the two-time AEW champion was to him.

From his first day in AEW, he always spoke to me, he always made time for me, he always was kind to me. When I got hurt and had a foot injury, he had a similar foot injury the year before, and he reached out to me when he did not have to. He gave me advice. He let me vent when I was in a dark place during my injury. And I will forever be grateful and thankful to him for that.

Fuego reiterates his earlier point, stating that Punk never had to reach out to him but did so out of the kindness of his heart.

He did not have to reach out to me and talk to me as much as he did. So he will always be a friend in my book. I like CM Punk. I hope the best for him in whatever he decides to do next. Hate that things couldn’t work out for him in professional wrestling, but the fact that he treated me so well means a lot to me.

He ends by thanking Punk for being such a good person.

I know some people are not gonna like this opinion of him, but he was good to me, and if you’re good to me, I’ll forever be good to you. Big thanks to CM Punk.

Check out his full comments below.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleTalk)