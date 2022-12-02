AEW star Fuego Del Sol recently joined The Awesome AJ Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he would be interested in other areas of wrestling like commentating, training, refereeing, and managing. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he would be interested in managing, commentating, training, and refereeing:

I’m going to manage people, I’m going to commentate, I’m going to be a trainer. I want to train wrestlers eventually. I can see myself doing all facets of wrestling. If God forbid, I ever get seriously injured and can’t wrestle anymore, I can transition to being a referee.

How he just loves being around the sport:

I just love being around the sport and the energy of professional wrestling. So, I definitely see myself doing any and everything. The more I get to be around it, the better.

