During a recent chat with World Class Act indie star Fuego Del Sol spoke about his popularity with the AEW fan-base, claiming that it is because he is still unsigned by the company and many want to see his hard work pay off. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says the longer AEW holds off on signing him the more he’ll get over with the crowd:

It really comes down to one man who is not completely sold on me just yet. The longer they hold it off, the more over it’s going to make me. The reason I’m over is because I’m not signed. The people love me so much that they want to see me get the credit I deserve.

How a lot of indie wrestlers have a current goal to of heading to AEW not WWE:

The goals of people have changed. A lot of wrestlers coming up — I’m a free agent and unsigned, if WWE offered me something, I would have to take that in consideration, but the goal right now is to get signed by AEW, not to get signed by WWE. There is a goal change for Indie wrestlers. (AEW) helped over 100 wrestlers during the pandemic get work and give them exposure, give them a platform, and make a little bit of money. It’s good money when you wrestle for AEW. I can’t say enough good things and how much they capitalize.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)