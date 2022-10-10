Fuego Del Sol is trying to shut down a false narrative.
The AEW star responded to a fan on Twitter who claimed that House of Black leader Malakai Black was forced to work with the luchadore earlier in the year, a storyline that was left unfinished due to illness/injuries. Del Sol not only says that Black was the one who pitched to work with him, but believed in him and tried to get him on AEW television.
When a fan joked that Black wishes he could have been apart of Bray Wyatt’s WWE a return a different fan wrote, “I’m sure he’d much rather be feuding with Fuego Del Sol and the Varsity blondes for 6 more months.” This prompted Del Sol to write the following:
“Sick of this narrative. Malakai chose to work with me while Fenix was out. HE pitched the story and unfortunately illness/injury stalled/derailed the story he wanted to tell. He believed in me and got me my first tv promo time because he saw fans get behind me in the 1st 6 man!”
Black is currently off of AEW television as he takes some time off for personal reasons. See Del Sol’s tweet below.
Sick of this narrative.
